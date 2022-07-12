First PREMIER Bank Has $285,000 Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

First PREMIER Bank boosted its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 952 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $285,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HD. Pendal Group Ltd raised its stake in Home Depot by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 2,448 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Profit Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 4,271 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,040 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,507,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Wolf Group Capital Advisors increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 201.0% during the fourth quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 43,320 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $17,978,000 after purchasing an additional 28,926 shares during the period. Finally, Summit X LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 5,965 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. 70.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total transaction of $3,252,722.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,175 shares in the company, valued at $14,739,935.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Becker Caryn Seidman bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $287.73 per share, with a total value of $431,595.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,595. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on Home Depot from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. Gordon Haskett lowered Home Depot from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Home Depot from $310.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $369.82.

NYSE HD opened at $286.39 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $289.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $322.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $264.51 and a 12-month high of $420.61. The firm has a market cap of $294.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.98.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.42. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.83% and a negative return on equity of 21,952.60%. The business had revenue of $38.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.25%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

