First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) Stock Holdings Boosted by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Get Rating) by 23.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,145 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,512 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.20% of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF worth $10,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SKYY. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,193,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,474,000 after purchasing an additional 53,576 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 347,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,292,000 after purchasing an additional 8,668 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 331,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,577,000 after buying an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 217,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,644,000 after buying an additional 7,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 181,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,950,000 after buying an additional 4,642 shares in the last quarter.

SKYY stock opened at $68.57 on Tuesday. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a one year low of $61.44 and a one year high of $119.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.92.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.036 per share. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th.

