Five Oceans Advisors Has $3.49 Million Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Five Oceans Advisors increased its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,322 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 57 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 3.1% of Five Oceans Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Five Oceans Advisors’ holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,535,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. TFO TDC LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 6,566.7% during the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $264.51 on Tuesday. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $241.51 and a twelve month high of $349.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $262.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $287.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. Research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.89%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MSFT. Fundamental Research lowered their price objective on Microsoft from $299.93 to $298.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, UBS Group set a $330.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research report on Monday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $351.34.

Microsoft Profile (Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.