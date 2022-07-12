Five Oceans Advisors Sells 77 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Five Oceans Advisors lessened its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,402 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 77 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 4.6% of Five Oceans Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Five Oceans Advisors’ holdings in Apple were worth $5,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JB Capital LLC grew its position in Apple by 10.5% in the first quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 60,026 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $10,481,000 after buying an additional 5,706 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC grew its position in Apple by 12.1% in the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 194,079 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,888,000 after buying an additional 20,886 shares during the last quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC grew its position in Apple by 0.8% in the first quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 38,666 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,751,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Safeguard Financial LLC purchased a new position in Apple during the 1st quarter worth approximately $646,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Apple by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,184 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $144.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.52, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.59. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.04 and a twelve month high of $182.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $97.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.99 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 152.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, April 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $90.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.94%.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.91, for a total transaction of $1,319,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,475,583.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total transaction of $4,043,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 452,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,151,454.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AAPL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays set a $167.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Apple currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.83.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

