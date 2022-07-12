Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $86.00.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of Fiverr International from $68.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Fiverr International from $80.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Fiverr International from $80.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Fiverr International from $120.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Fiverr International from $100.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fiverr International by 111.3% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Fiverr International by 105.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Freemont Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Fiverr International during the 1st quarter valued at $128,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fiverr International during the 1st quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in shares of Fiverr International during the 4th quarter valued at $297,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FVRR opened at $35.54 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.82. Fiverr International has a fifty-two week low of $29.04 and a fifty-two week high of $262.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.31 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.33.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $86.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.40 million. Fiverr International had a negative net margin of 20.30% and a negative return on equity of 17.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Fiverr International will post -2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 550 categories in nine verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, data, and lifestyle.

