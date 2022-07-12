Flame Acquisition (NYSE:FLME) Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of Flame Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FLME – Get Rating) were up 0.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.83 and last traded at $9.80. Approximately 53,114 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 67,360 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.79.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.76.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLME. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Flame Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $285,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of Flame Acquisition by 82.0% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 33,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 15,316 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Flame Acquisition by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 47,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 9,081 shares during the period. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD increased its holdings in Flame Acquisition by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD now owns 62,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. increased its holdings in Flame Acquisition by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 89,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 8,106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.04% of the company’s stock.

Flame Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The focuses on effecting into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify, acquire, and operate a business in the energy industry primarily upstream exploration and production sector, and midstream sector and companies.

