FLC Capital Advisors Boosts Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

FLC Capital Advisors lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 0.9% of FLC Capital Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Profit Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 6,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 266,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,272,000 after purchasing an additional 8,726 shares during the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 19,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 715,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,283,000 after acquiring an additional 6,247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $112.86 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $109.30 and a 12 month high of $172.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $331.48 billion, a PE ratio of 8.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.15.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.10). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 33.61%. The company had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.50 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.67%.

JPM has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $148.00 target price (up from $142.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $167.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.72.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total value of $2,732,400.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 178,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,223,583.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total value of $589,054.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,405,125.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

