Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) Receives $37.86 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.00.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Flowserve from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Flowserve in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLS. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Flowserve by 67.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 66,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,037,000 after buying an additional 26,876 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Flowserve in the 4th quarter worth about $2,512,000. Woodstock Corp boosted its position in shares of Flowserve by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 38,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after buying an additional 4,820 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Flowserve in the 4th quarter worth about $307,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Flowserve by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 364,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,169,000 after buying an additional 8,992 shares in the last quarter. 97.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Flowserve stock opened at $28.40 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.38, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.54. Flowserve has a 12 month low of $27.14 and a 12 month high of $43.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $821.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $859.39 million. Flowserve had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 8.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Flowserve will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.11%.

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD). The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines.

