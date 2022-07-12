Forestar Group (FOR) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.91 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $421.60 million during the quarter. Forestar Group had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 9.49%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. On average, analysts expect Forestar Group to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

FOR stock opened at $14.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $733.14 million, a P/E ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Forestar Group has a 52-week low of $13.06 and a 52-week high of $22.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.31.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FOR. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Forestar Group by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,017 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Forestar Group by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 129,148 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,615 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Forestar Group by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,949 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,966 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC grew its position in Forestar Group by 33.8% in the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 16,521 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 4,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Forestar Group by 14.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 35,058 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 4,385 shares in the last quarter. 31.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FOR shares. Citigroup cut their price target on Forestar Group from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Forestar Group in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Forestar Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Forestar Group from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Forestar Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th.

Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. The acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities. It sells its residential single-family finished lots to homebuilders. The company is headquartered in Arlington, Texas. Forestar Group Inc is a subsidiary of D.R.

