Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $67.60.

A number of research firms have commented on FWONK. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Formula One Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Formula One Group from $65.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Formula One Group in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Formula One Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

NASDAQ:FWONK opened at $59.95 on Tuesday. Formula One Group has a 1-year low of $45.74 and a 1-year high of $71.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.85 billion, a PE ratio of -77.86 and a beta of 1.15.

Formula One Group ( NASDAQ:FWONK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). Formula One Group had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a negative return on equity of 0.96%. The firm had revenue of $360.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.56 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Formula One Group will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Formula One Group news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.10 per share, with a total value of $27,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $447,150. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 9,500 shares of company stock valued at $256,380 over the last three months.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FWONK. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Formula One Group by 222.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Formula One Group by 68.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 32,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after acquiring an additional 13,301 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Formula One Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $348,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Formula One Group by 92.1% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 15,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 7,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Formula One Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

