FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition (NASDAQ:FOXW) Stock Price Up 2.6%

FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXW – Get Rating) rose 2.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.75 and last traded at $10.35. Approximately 18,988 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 54,656 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.09.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.11 and a 200-day moving average of $10.05.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition by 9.8% in the first quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 21,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,000. Smith Moore & CO. bought a new position in FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $323,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $348,000. Finally, Taconic Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $2,428,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.80% of the company’s stock.

FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition Corp. does not have significant business. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire a business in the biotechnology and/or telemedicine sector of the healthcare industry in North America.

