Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:FLBR) Stock Price Down 4.2%

Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:FLBR – Get Rating) shares traded down 4.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $16.13 and last traded at $16.18. 144,444 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 209,360 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.88.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.09.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FLBR. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF by 144.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF by 1,942.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234 shares in the last quarter. Main Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $223,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $281,000. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $308,000.

