Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:FRLOF) Stock Price Up 2.1%

Shares of Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:FRLOF – Get Rating) rose 2.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as 0.97 and last traded at 0.97. Approximately 600 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 8,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at 0.95.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust in a report on Friday, April 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1.75 price objective for the company.
The company has a 50-day moving average of 0.98.
Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust (FLCT) is a Singapore-listed real estate investment trust with a portfolio comprising 100 industrial and commercial properties, worth approximately S$6.2 billion, diversified across five major developed markets – Australia, Germany, Singapore, the United Kingdom and the Netherlands.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust (FRLOF)
- The MarketBeat Podcast: Ignore Traditional Investment Advice That Doesn’t Work
- Outrun a Bear Market with Sector Rotation
- Why PepsiCo May Be a Harbinger for Q2 Earnings Season?
- Can Tesla’s Stock Survive the Onslaught of Competition?
- Five Below Stock is a Recession Play
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.