Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:FRLOF) Stock Price Up 2.1%

Shares of Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:FRLOF – Get Rating) rose 2.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as 0.97 and last traded at 0.97. Approximately 600 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 8,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at 0.95.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust in a report on Friday, April 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1.75 price objective for the company.

The company has a 50-day moving average of 0.98.

Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust (FLCT) is a Singapore-listed real estate investment trust with a portfolio comprising 100 industrial and commercial properties, worth approximately S$6.2 billion, diversified across five major developed markets – Australia, Germany, Singapore, the United Kingdom and the Netherlands.

