Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN) Trading Down 18.2%

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 18.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.81 and last traded at $0.90. Approximately 533,655 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 554,704 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.10.
The firm has a market capitalization of $56.11 million, a PE ratio of -0.25 and a beta of -0.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.08.
Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.05). Research analysts expect that Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc will post -1.89 EPS for the current year.
About Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN)
Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative adeno-associated virus (AAV) vector-mediated gene therapies for patients suffering from inherited systemic debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidate is verbrinacogene setparvovec (FLT180a), a gene therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials in adult males for the treatment of hemophilia B.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Freeline Therapeutics (FRLN)
- Can Tesla’s Stock Survive the Onslaught of Competition?
- Five Below Stock is a Recession Play
- Here’s How to Dollar Cost Average into Positions in a Bear Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/4 – 7/8
- AT&T (NYSE:T) Is Its Cheaper Valuation Worth A Buy?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Freeline Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeline Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.