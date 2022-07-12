Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN) Trading Down 18.2%

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 18.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.81 and last traded at $0.90. Approximately 533,655 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 554,704 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.10.

The firm has a market capitalization of $56.11 million, a PE ratio of -0.25 and a beta of -0.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.08.

Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.05). Research analysts expect that Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc will post -1.89 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRLN. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Freeline Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $360,000. Syncona Portfolio Ltd purchased a new stake in Freeline Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $5,841,000. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Freeline Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in Freeline Therapeutics by 130.3% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 34,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 19,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Freeline Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $30,000. 47.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN)

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative adeno-associated virus (AAV) vector-mediated gene therapies for patients suffering from inherited systemic debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidate is verbrinacogene setparvovec (FLT180a), a gene therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials in adult males for the treatment of hemophilia B.

