Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) Stock Price Up 8.5%

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREQ – Get Rating) shares rose 8.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.15 and last traded at $2.05. Approximately 1,118,866 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 100% from the average daily volume of 559,098 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.89.
Separately, B. Riley cut their price objective on Frequency Therapeutics from $17.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd.
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 9.85 and a current ratio of 9.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.70 million, a P/E ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 0.54.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA grew its holdings in Frequency Therapeutics by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 707,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,627,000 after buying an additional 59,806 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in Frequency Therapeutics by 169.4% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 219,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after buying an additional 138,280 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in Frequency Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Frequency Therapeutics by 80.1% in the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 47,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 21,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in Frequency Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 50.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ)
Frequency Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics to activate a person's innate regenerative potential to restore function. Its Progenitor Cell Activation approach uses small molecules and activate progenitor cells within the body to create functional tissue.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Frequency Therapeutics (FREQ)
- Can Tesla’s Stock Survive the Onslaught of Competition?
- Five Below Stock is a Recession Play
- Here’s How to Dollar Cost Average into Positions in a Bear Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/4 – 7/8
- AT&T (NYSE:T) Is Its Cheaper Valuation Worth A Buy?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Frequency Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frequency Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.