Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) Stock Price Up 8.5%

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREQ – Get Rating) shares rose 8.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.15 and last traded at $2.05. Approximately 1,118,866 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 100% from the average daily volume of 559,098 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.89.

Separately, B. Riley cut their price objective on Frequency Therapeutics from $17.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd.

Get Frequency Therapeutics alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 9.85 and a current ratio of 9.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.70 million, a P/E ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 0.54.

Frequency Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FREQ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.01). Sell-side analysts predict that Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.54 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA grew its holdings in Frequency Therapeutics by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 707,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,627,000 after buying an additional 59,806 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in Frequency Therapeutics by 169.4% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 219,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after buying an additional 138,280 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in Frequency Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Frequency Therapeutics by 80.1% in the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 47,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 21,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in Frequency Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 50.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ)

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics to activate a person's innate regenerative potential to restore function. Its Progenitor Cell Activation approach uses small molecules and activate progenitor cells within the body to create functional tissue.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Frequency Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frequency Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.