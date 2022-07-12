Freshlocal Solutions (TSE:LOCL) Trading Down 45.9%

Freshlocal Solutions Inc. (TSE:LOCL – Get Rating) fell 45.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17. 479,947 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 790% from the average session volume of 53,933 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.31.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.21.

Freshlocal Solutions Company Profile (TSE:LOCL)

Freshlocal Solutions Inc provides end-to-end grocery e-commerce solutions. The company operates Food-X Technologies, an end-to-end SaaS-based eGrocery Management Solution, which is designed to meet the needs of large and small grocery retailers. It also engages in the eGrocery business that delivers fresh, local, and organic produce and groceries.

