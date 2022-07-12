Freshlocal Solutions (TSE:LOCL) Trading Down 45.9%

Freshlocal Solutions Inc. (TSE:LOCL – Get Rating) fell 45.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17. 479,947 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 790% from the average session volume of 53,933 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.31.
The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.21.
Freshlocal Solutions Company Profile (TSE:LOCL)
Recommended Stories
- The MarketBeat Podcast: Ignore Traditional Investment Advice That Doesn’t Work
- Outrun a Bear Market with Sector Rotation
- Why PepsiCo May Be a Harbinger for Q2 Earnings Season?
- Can Tesla’s Stock Survive the Onslaught of Competition?
- Five Below Stock is a Recession Play
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Freshlocal Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshlocal Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.