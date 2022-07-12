Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) & SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Financial Analysis

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) and SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Freshworks and SentinelOne’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Freshworks N/A -167.95% -18.72% SentinelOne -121.43% -17.75% -14.76%

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Freshworks and SentinelOne, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Freshworks 0 3 3 0 2.50 SentinelOne 0 4 12 0 2.75

Freshworks presently has a consensus price target of $26.20, indicating a potential upside of 75.96%. SentinelOne has a consensus price target of $38.71, indicating a potential upside of 47.28%. Given Freshworks’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Freshworks is more favorable than SentinelOne.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

24.9% of Freshworks shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.5% of SentinelOne shares are held by institutional investors. 29.1% of Freshworks shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.5% of SentinelOne shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Freshworks and SentinelOne’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Freshworks $371.02 million 11.40 -$191.99 million N/A N/A SentinelOne $204.80 million 35.80 -$271.10 million ($1.43) -18.38

Freshworks has higher revenue and earnings than SentinelOne.

Summary

SentinelOne beats Freshworks on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Freshworks Company Profile (Get Rating)

Freshworks Inc., a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. The company offers Freshdesk Support Desk that enables businesses to delight their customers at every service engagement touchpoint across traditional channels, including email, as well as modern channels, such as messaging and social media; Freshdesk Messaging, which provides agents with a modern conversational user interface to engage with customers across web, mobile, and social messaging applications; Freshdesk Contact Center that helps agent with cloud-based telephony system to connect with customers; Freshdesk Omnichannel Suite, an integrated suite to engage and track customers across digital and traditional channels; and Freshdesk Customer Success that helps customer success managers at B2B subscription companies. It also provides Freshsales, which provides configure-price-quote functionality to create quotes and AI-driven pipeline management to help salespeople predict deals performance; Freshmarketer, a marketing automation solution to acquire, engage, and retain customers; and Freshsales Suite, an unified sales and marketing solution that allows businesses to engage and track customers, as well as Freshservice that enables organizations to use its AI-powered service management capabilities to streamline IT service delivery. In addition, the company offers Freshteam, a HR Management solution that allows businesses to manage the entire employee lifecycle, including recruiting, employee onboarding, and other HR workflows; Freshping, a solution to monitor website availability, and get alerts and status pages; Freshstatus, which allows businesses to create a custom branded website status page; and Freshworks Neo, a platform that enables customers to extend and integrate Freshworks solutions to mold their business processes. Freshworks Inc. was formerly known as Freshdesk Inc. and changed its name to Freshworks Inc. in June 2017. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

SentinelOne Company Profile (Get Rating)

SentinelOne, Inc. operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform. Its Singularity XDR Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints; and cloud workloads, which enables seamless and automatic protection against a spectrum of cyber threats. The company was formerly known as Sentinel Labs, Inc. and changed its name to SentinelOne, Inc. in March 2021. SentinelOne, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

