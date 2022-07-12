FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $57.83

FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $57.83 and traded as high as $61.30. FRP shares last traded at $60.80, with a volume of 10,163 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FRP in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The company has a market capitalization of $573.47 million, a P/E ratio of 1,013.33 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.74 and its 200-day moving average is $57.83.

FRP ( NASDAQ:FRPH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. FRP had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 0.12%. The company had revenue of $8.71 million during the quarter.

In other FRP news, EVP John D. Milton, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $56.77 per share, for a total transaction of $56,770.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,852.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President David H. Devilliers, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.41, for a total transaction of $307,050.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 21,763 shares in the company, valued at $1,336,465.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,350 shares of company stock valued at $444,932 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hyman Charles D raised its holdings in shares of FRP by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 954,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,658 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of FRP by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 469,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,162,000 after acquiring an additional 4,782 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of FRP by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 121,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,022,000 after acquiring an additional 2,631 shares in the last quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of FRP by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 94,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,450,000 after acquiring an additional 5,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of FRP by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. 47.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FRP Company Profile (NASDAQ:FRPH)

FRP Holdings, Inc engages in the real estate businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Asset Management, Mining Royalty Lands, Development, and Stabilized Joint Venture. The Asset Management segment owns, leases, and manages commercial properties. The Mining Royalty Lands segment owns various properties comprising approximately 15,000 acres under lease for mining rents or royalties primarily in Florida, Georgia, and Virginia.

