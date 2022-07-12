FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:FDEC) Shares Down 0.8%

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:FDEC – Get Rating) shares dropped 0.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $30.93 and last traded at $30.93. Approximately 15,372 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $31.17.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.79.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $171,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 17.1% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 5,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December during the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 874.6% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 9,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 8,746 shares in the last quarter.

