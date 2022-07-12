FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:DAPR) Stock Price Down 0.5%

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:DAPR – Get Rating) shares were down 0.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $29.40 and last traded at $29.46. Approximately 154,477 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 115% from the average daily volume of 71,874 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.60.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.78 and a 200 day moving average of $30.69.

Get FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - April alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DAPR. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April in the first quarter worth $3,225,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April by 22.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 4,783 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April in the second quarter valued at $236,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April by 519.3% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 30,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 25,963 shares during the period. Finally, S.C. Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April in the second quarter valued at $219,000.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - April Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - April and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.