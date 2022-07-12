G Squared Ascend I (NYSE:GSQD) Stock Price Down 0.1%

G Squared Ascend I Inc. (NYSE:GSQD – Get Rating) dropped 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.81 and last traded at $9.82. Approximately 23,696 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 108,530 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.83.
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.85.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Iron Park Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of G Squared Ascend I in the 4th quarter worth about $5,172,000. RPO LLC acquired a new stake in G Squared Ascend I in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,115,000. Omni Event Management Ltd acquired a new stake in G Squared Ascend I in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,374,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in G Squared Ascend I in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,747,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in G Squared Ascend I in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,650,000. 67.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
G Squared Ascend I Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the technology sector primarily in software-as-a service, online marketplaces, mobility 2.0/logistics, fintech/insurtech, new age media, and sustainability.
