Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Galectin Therapeutics from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

NASDAQ GALT opened at $1.83 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.37, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.51. Galectin Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.19 and a 1-year high of $4.24.

Galectin Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:GALT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.07). Equities research analysts anticipate that Galectin Therapeutics will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 59.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 29,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 6,015 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 21.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 56,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $92,000. 12.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Galectin Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Galectin Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic, cancer, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is belapectin (GR-MD-02) galectin-3 inhibitor, a galactoarabino-rhamnogalacturonan polysaccharide polymer that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis associated with fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis cirrhosis, as well as for the treatment of cancer.

