Ganfeng Lithium (OTCMKTS:GNENF) Stock Price Down 6.4%

Ganfeng Lithium Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GNENF – Get Rating) traded down 6.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.87 and last traded at $10.00. 7,242 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 15,853 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.69.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.09.
About Ganfeng Lithium (OTCMKTS:GNENF)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ganfeng Lithium (GNENF)
- Can Tesla’s Stock Survive the Onslaught of Competition?
- Five Below Stock is a Recession Play
- Here’s How to Dollar Cost Average into Positions in a Bear Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/4 – 7/8
- AT&T (NYSE:T) Is Its Cheaper Valuation Worth A Buy?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Ganfeng Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ganfeng Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.