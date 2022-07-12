Ganfeng Lithium (OTCMKTS:GNENF) Stock Price Down 6.4%

Ganfeng Lithium Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GNENF – Get Rating) traded down 6.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.87 and last traded at $10.00. 7,242 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 15,853 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.69.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.09.

Get Ganfeng Lithium alerts:

About Ganfeng Lithium (OTCMKTS:GNENF)

Ganfeng Lithium Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells lithium products in Mainland China, rest of Asia, the European Union, North America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Lithium Metal and Compound, Lithium Battery, and Lithium Ore Resource and Others. The company has interests in the Mount Marion mine located in Australia; Cauchari-Olaroz project situated in Jujuy Province, Northwest Argentina; Mariana project located in Salta Province, Argentina; Sonora project situated in Mexico; Pilbara Pilgangoora lithium-tantalum project located in Western Australia; Ningdu Heyuan mine situated in Ningdu County, Ganzhou City, Jiangxi Province; Avalonia project located in Ireland; Qinghai Yiliping lithium salt lake project situated in the Qinghai Province; and Goulamina spodumene ore project located in southern Mali, Africa.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ganfeng Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ganfeng Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.