Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) Shares Bought by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. increased its stake in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Get Rating) by 33.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,140 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Gates Industrial were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Gates Industrial by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 97,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 6,755 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in Gates Industrial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $953,000. Olstein Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Gates Industrial by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 235,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,739,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gates Industrial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $134,583,000. Finally, KLCM Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 693,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,034,000 after purchasing an additional 11,570 shares in the last quarter.

Get Gates Industrial alerts:

Gates Industrial stock opened at $10.88 on Tuesday. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a 52-week low of $10.50 and a 52-week high of $18.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Gates Industrial ( NYSE:GTES Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $893.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $867.69 million. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GTES has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Gates Industrial from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Gates Industrial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Gates Industrial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gates Industrial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.25.

Gates Industrial Profile (Get Rating)

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Gates Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gates Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.