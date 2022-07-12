GEE Group (NYSE:JOB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of JOB stock opened at $0.56 on Tuesday. GEE Group has a 12 month low of $0.39 and a 12 month high of $0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.31, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.57.

GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. GEE Group had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 12.23%. The business had revenue of $39.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.88 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that GEE Group will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GEE Group, Inc provides permanent and temporary professional and industrial staffing and placement services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Staffing Services and Professional Staffing Services. It offers placement of information technology, accounting, finance, office, engineering, and medical professionals for direct hire and contract staffing services; and temporary staffing services for light industrial clients.

