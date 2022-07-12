Genfit (NASDAQ:GNFT) Trading Up 9.6%

Shares of Genfit S.A. (NASDAQ:GNFT – Get Rating) were up 9.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.17 and last traded at $3.76. Approximately 81,612 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 303% from the average daily volume of 20,258 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.43.

Separately, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Genfit from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 11th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 4.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.87.

Genfit SA, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops drug candidates and diagnostic solutions for metabolic and liver-related diseases. The company's products include Elafibranor, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial to treat patients with primary biliary cholangitis. It also engages in the development of NIS4 technology for the diagnosis of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and fibrosis; GNS561, which is in Phase 1b/2 trial to treat patients with cholangiocarcinoma (CCA); and Nitazoxanide, which is in Phase 1 trial to treat acute-on-chronic liver failure.

