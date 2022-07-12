Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NYSEARCA:KRMA) Shares Down 1.1%

Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NYSEARCA:KRMA – Get Rating) traded down 1.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $27.31 and last traded at $27.36. 4,194 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 44,104 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.66.
The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.48.
