GoldMining (OTCMKTS:GLDLF) Shares Up 0.4%

GoldMining Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLDLF – Get Rating) shot up 0.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.52 and last traded at $2.45. 362,600 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 533,160 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.44.
GoldMining Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GLDLF)
GoldMining, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, Brazil, United States, Paraguay, Colombia, and Peru. Its project portfolio includes Sao Jorge, Cachoeira, Boa Vista, Surubim, Batistao, Montes Aureos, Trinta, Whistler, Yellowknife Gold, Rea, La Mina, Titiribi, and Crucero.
