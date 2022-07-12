Graphite One (OTC:GPHOF) Trading 0.9% Higher

Graphite One Inc. (OTC:GPHOF – Get Rating) traded up 0.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.03 and last traded at $1.01. 14,181 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 46,812 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.00.

Separately, Roth Capital assumed coverage on Graphite One in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Graphite One alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.08.

Graphite One Inc operates as mineral exploration company in the United States. It holds interest in the Graphite Creek property that consists of 176 mining claims covering an area of 9,583 hectares located on the Seward Peninsula of Alaska. The company was formerly known as Graphite One Resources Inc and changed its name to Graphite One Inc in February 2019.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Graphite One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphite One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.