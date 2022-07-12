Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $59.26

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $59.26 and traded as high as $59.68. Great Southern Bancorp shares last traded at $59.64, with a volume of 28,337 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Great Southern Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

The firm has a market cap of $768.76 million, a P/E ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.26.

Great Southern Bancorp ( NASDAQ:GSBC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.10. Great Southern Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 31.29%. The company had revenue of $52.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 24th. This is an increase from Great Southern Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Great Southern Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 29.68%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GSBC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,301,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 60.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 137,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,093,000 after purchasing an additional 51,534 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 323.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 55,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,257,000 after acquiring an additional 42,139 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 13.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 322,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,168,000 after acquiring an additional 37,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 4.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 767,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,300,000 after acquiring an additional 32,267 shares in the last quarter. 46.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC)

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

