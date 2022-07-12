Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) Sets New 1-Year Low After Earnings Miss

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $29.36 and last traded at $29.53, with a volume of 1233424 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.62.

The transportation company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $793.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.13 million. Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 5.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America lowered shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.67.

In other news, Director Charles J. Swindells sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.30, for a total transaction of $88,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,844,873.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 3.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Greenbrier Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Greenbrier Companies by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 20,320 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 8,234 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Greenbrier Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $708,000. Finally, VELA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Greenbrier Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,615,000. 98.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $962.32 million, a PE ratio of 13.18, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.00.

About Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX)

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, and bulkhead flat cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels.

