Greenlane Renewables (OTCMKTS:GRNWF) Trading Down 2.5%

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRNWF – Get Rating) was down 2.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.51 and last traded at $0.52. Approximately 18,390 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 18,910 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.53.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GRNWF shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Greenlane Renewables from C$2.25 to C$1.90 in a research note on Sunday, May 15th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Greenlane Renewables from C$3.15 to C$2.25 in a research note on Friday, May 13th.
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.78.
Greenlane Renewables Inc designs, develops, sells, and services a range of biogas upgrading systems worldwide. The company's systems remove impurities and separate carbon dioxide from biomethane in the raw biogas created from anaerobic decomposition of organic waste at landfills, wastewater treatment plants, and farms and for injection food waste facilities into the natural gas grid or for direct use as vehicle fuel.
