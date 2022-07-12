Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GROV) Major Shareholder Sculptor Capital Management, I Sells 6,000 Shares of Stock

Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GROV – Get Rating) major shareholder Sculptor Capital Management, I sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.86, for a total transaction of $41,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,985 shares in the company, valued at $432,077.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Sculptor Capital Management, I also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Grove Collaborative alerts:

On Thursday, June 23rd, Sculptor Capital Management, I sold 8,700 shares of Grove Collaborative stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total transaction of $54,375.00.

On Tuesday, June 21st, Sculptor Capital Management, I sold 116,540 shares of Grove Collaborative stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total transaction of $1,058,183.20.

NYSE:GROV opened at $5.95 on Tuesday. Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.75 and a 52 week high of $12.50.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group assumed coverage on shares of Grove Collaborative in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.

About Grove Collaborative (Get Rating)

Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc operates as a plastic neutral consumer products retailer in the United States. It provides household cleaning, personal care, laundry, clean beauty, baby, and pet care products for households. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Grove Collaborative Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grove Collaborative and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.