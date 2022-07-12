Halliburton (HAL) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, July 19th. Analysts expect Halliburton to post earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.35. Halliburton had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Halliburton to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Halliburton stock opened at $29.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.19. Halliburton has a 52-week low of $17.82 and a 52-week high of $43.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.17. The firm has a market cap of $26.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 2.30.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 27.75%.

In related news, VP Timothy Mckeon sold 4,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $200,900.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 43,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,795,062. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lance Loeffler sold 27,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $1,172,304.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 135,681 shares in the company, valued at $5,698,602. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,812 shares of company stock worth $3,036,804 over the last three months. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Halliburton in the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Halliburton by 72.7% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 81.5% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,347 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 83.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,384 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 82.1% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,100 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HAL. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. HSBC upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $36.60 to $41.60 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.08.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

