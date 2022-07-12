Hancock Whitney Co. – 6 (NASDAQ:HWCPZ) Shares Up 0.3%

Hancock Whitney Co. – 6 (NASDAQ:HWCPZ – Get Rating) shares shot up 0.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $25.44 and last traded at $25.28. 868 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 10,964 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.22.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.21.

Get Hancock Whitney Co. - 6 alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a $0.3906 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Hancock Whitney Co. - 6 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock Whitney Co. - 6 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.