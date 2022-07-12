Hancock Whitney (HWC) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 19th. Analysts expect Hancock Whitney to post earnings of $1.38 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $311.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.28 million. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 36.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. On average, analysts expect Hancock Whitney to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

HWC stock opened at $44.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.44. Hancock Whitney has a 52 week low of $39.07 and a 52 week high of $59.82.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Hancock Whitney’s payout ratio is 19.96%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 12.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 81.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 24.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 151.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 1.9% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 46,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,444,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Hancock Whitney to $59.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Hancock Whitney from $63.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Stephens lowered their price target on Hancock Whitney from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Hancock Whitney from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.17.

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

