Harbour Energy (LON:HBR) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Harbour Energy plc (LON:HBR – Get Rating) rose 0.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 338.20 ($4.02) and last traded at GBX 326.60 ($3.88). Approximately 3,436,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 3,549,517 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 325.70 ($3.87).

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Harbour Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Harbour Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

The stock has a market capitalization of £2.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 3,628.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 397.51 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 407.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 747.69, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.56.

In other news, insider Andy Hopwood acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 358 ($4.26) per share, for a total transaction of £35,800 ($42,578.50).

Harbour Energy plc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. It holds 124 license interests and 48 producing fields in various properties located in the United Kingdom, Norwegian Continental Shelves, Indonesia, Vietnam, and Mexico.

