Harsco (NYSE:HSC) Sets New 52-Week Low at $6.21

Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.21 and last traded at $6.38, with a volume of 579532 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.56.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HSC. DA Davidson began coverage on Harsco in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on Harsco from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. TheStreet cut Harsco from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Harsco in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Harsco currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.81. The company has a market capitalization of $506.69 million, a PE ratio of -11.81 and a beta of 1.96.

Harsco ( NYSE:HSC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04). Harsco had a positive return on equity of 7.10% and a negative net margin of 2.13%. The company had revenue of $452.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Harsco Co. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HSC. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Harsco in the second quarter worth about $71,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Harsco by 50.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,751 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Harsco during the first quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Harsco by 40.6% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Harsco during the first quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

Harsco Company Profile (NYSE:HSC)

Harsco Corporation provides environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams worldwide. It operates through two segments, Harsco Environmental and Harsco Clean Earth. The Harsco Environmental segment offers on-site services for material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; manufactures and sells industrial abrasives, roofing granules, aluminum dross, and scrap processing systems; and produces value-added downstream products from industrial waste-stream.

