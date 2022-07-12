Hasbro (HAS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, July 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.91 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Hasbro had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 21.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. On average, analysts expect Hasbro to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Hasbro stock opened at $82.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.67 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Hasbro has a 1-year low of $78.32 and a 1-year high of $105.73.
Several research firms have issued reports on HAS. TheStreet lowered shares of Hasbro from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Hasbro from $118.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Hasbro from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Hasbro from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hasbro in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.75.
In related news, Director Michael Raymond Burns acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $87.70 per share, with a total value of $219,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,438,104.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Christian P. Cocks acquired 10,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $89.59 per share, for a total transaction of $905,038.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,908,012.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of Hasbro by 60.9% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its stake in Hasbro by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 6,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Hasbro by 0.7% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 20,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its stake in Hasbro by 0.6% during the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 26,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Hasbro by 0.5% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 52,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,277,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.35% of the company’s stock.
Hasbro Company Profile (Get Rating)
Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.
