Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.
Shares of Hawkins stock opened at $34.44 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.73. Hawkins has a 52 week low of $29.93 and a 52 week high of $48.12. The company has a market capitalization of $728.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.
Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. Hawkins had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 6.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Hawkins will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.
About Hawkins (Get Rating)
Hawkins, Inc blends, manufactures, and distributes chemicals and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.
