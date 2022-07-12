Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Shares of Hawkins stock opened at $34.44 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.73. Hawkins has a 52 week low of $29.93 and a 52 week high of $48.12. The company has a market capitalization of $728.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Get Hawkins alerts:

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. Hawkins had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 6.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Hawkins will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hawkins during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in Hawkins during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Hawkins during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Hawkins by 66.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,566 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Hawkins by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,183 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.98% of the company’s stock.

About Hawkins (Get Rating)

Hawkins, Inc blends, manufactures, and distributes chemicals and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Hawkins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawkins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.