HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Shares Bought by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,821 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.87% of the company’s stock.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

HCA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $267.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $296.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $304.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $277.00 to $254.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $246.33.

In related news, SVP Jennifer Berres sold 2,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.87, for a total value of $516,095.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,493,367.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Michael R. Mcalevey bought 1,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $218.56 per share, with a total value of $242,601.60. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,110 shares in the company, valued at $242,601.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased 91,370 shares of company stock worth $19,373,375 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HCA opened at $169.39 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $196.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.91. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $165.88 and a 52 week high of $279.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.97, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.27 by ($0.15). HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 405.72%. The firm had revenue of $14.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.14 EPS. HCA Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.54%.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile (Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.