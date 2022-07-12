Head-To-Head Analysis: Global Business Travel Group (NYSE:GBTG) & MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT)

Global Business Travel Group (NYSE:GBTG – Get Rating) and MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Rating) are both transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Get Global Business Travel Group alerts:

Global Business Travel Group has a beta of 0.56, suggesting that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MakeMyTrip has a beta of 1.22, suggesting that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Global Business Travel Group and MakeMyTrip, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Business Travel Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 MakeMyTrip 0 1 2 0 2.67

Global Business Travel Group presently has a consensus price target of $12.50, indicating a potential upside of 126.45%. MakeMyTrip has a consensus price target of $36.00, indicating a potential upside of 39.21%. Given Global Business Travel Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Global Business Travel Group is more favorable than MakeMyTrip.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Global Business Travel Group and MakeMyTrip’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Business Travel Group N/A N/A $6.20 million N/A N/A MakeMyTrip $303.92 million 8.91 -$45.40 million ($0.41) -63.07

Global Business Travel Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than MakeMyTrip.

Profitability

This table compares Global Business Travel Group and MakeMyTrip’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Business Travel Group N/A -15.61% -1.86% MakeMyTrip -14.93% -5.06% -3.45%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

78.0% of Global Business Travel Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.9% of MakeMyTrip shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Global Business Travel Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Global Business Travel Group beats MakeMyTrip on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Global Business Travel Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Global Business Travel Group, Inc. provides B2B travel platform services. It offers software and services to manage travel, expenses, and meetings and events for companies of various sizes. The company is based in New York, New York.

MakeMyTrip Company Profile (Get Rating)

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing. Its services and products include air tickets; hotels; packages; rail tickets; bus tickets; and car hire, as well as ancillary travel requirements, such as visa processing and facilitating access to travel insurance. The company allows travelers to research, plan, book, and purchase travel services and products through its Websites makemytrip.com, goibibo.com, redbus.in, makemytrip.com.sg, and makemytrip.ae; and other technology-enhanced distribution channels, such as call centers, travel stores, and travel agents' network, as well as mobile service platform. As of March 31, 2021, it had approximately 150 franchisee-owned travel stores. The company serves leisure and corporate travelers. MakeMyTrip Limited was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Gurugram, India.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Global Business Travel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Business Travel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.