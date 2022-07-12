Head-To-Head Analysis: Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) and PyroGenesis Canada (NASDAQ:PYR)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) and PyroGenesis Canada (NASDAQ:PYR – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and PyroGenesis Canada’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Teva Pharmaceutical Industries $15.88 billion 0.48 $417.00 million ($0.55) -12.47 PyroGenesis Canada $24.79 million 11.67 -$30.67 million ($0.21) -8.09

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has higher revenue and earnings than PyroGenesis Canada. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PyroGenesis Canada, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and PyroGenesis Canada’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Teva Pharmaceutical Industries -3.95% 24.04% 5.55% PyroGenesis Canada -160.05% -92.90% -62.40%

Volatility & Risk

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a beta of 1.22, indicating that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PyroGenesis Canada has a beta of 0.43, indicating that its share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

45.8% of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.8% of PyroGenesis Canada shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and PyroGenesis Canada, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Teva Pharmaceutical Industries 1 5 2 0 2.13 PyroGenesis Canada 0 0 0 0 N/A

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries currently has a consensus price target of $10.71, suggesting a potential upside of 56.18%. Given Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Teva Pharmaceutical Industries is more favorable than PyroGenesis Canada.

Summary

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries beats PyroGenesis Canada on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (Get Rating)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams. It also develops, manufactures, and sells active pharmaceutical ingredients. In addition, it focuses on the central nervous system, pain, respiratory, and oncology areas. Its products in the central nervous system include Copaxone for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis; AJOVY for the preventive treatment of migraine; and AUSTEDO for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington disease. The company's products in the respiratory market comprise ProAir, QVAR, ProAir Digihaler, AirDuo Digihaler, and ArmonAir Digihaler, BRALTUS, CINQAIR/CINQAERO, DuoResp Spiromax, and AirDuo RespiClick/ArmonAir RespiClick for the treatment of asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. Its products in the oncology market include Bendeka, Treanda, Granix, Trisenox, Lonquex, and Tevagrastim/Ratiograstim. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a collaboration MedinCell for the development and commercialization of multiple long-acting injectable products, a risperidone suspension for the treatment of patients with schizophrenia. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

About PyroGenesis Canada (Get Rating)

PyroGenesis Canada Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and commercializes plasma processes and systems in Canada and internationally. It offers DROSRITE, a process for enhancing metal recovery from dross without any hazardous by-products, targeting primarily the aluminum and zinc industries; PUREVAP, a process to produce high purity metallurgical and solar grade silicon from quartz; and PUREVAP Nano Silicon Reactor, which is designed to transform silicon into spherical silicon powders and silicon nanowires for use in lithium-ion batteries. The company also provides plasma torches, including APT high-powered plasma torch for replacing fossil fuel burners. In addition, it offers plasma arc waste destruction systems for waste destruction onboard ships; steam plasma arc refrigerant cracking systems for the destruction of certain refrigerants, including chlorofluorocarbons, hydrofluorocarbons, and hydrochlorofluorocarbons; plasma arc chemical warfare agent destruction systems, which are mobile platforms for the onsite destruction of chemical warfare agents; plasma resource recovery systems for land-based waste destruction and waste-to-energy applications; plasma torches for waste gasification and combustion; and plasma arc gasification and vitrification. Further, the company provides engineering and manufacturing expertise, and contract research, as well as turnkey process equipment packages to the defense, metallurgical, mining, additive manufacturing (including 3D printing), oil and gas, and environmental industries. Additionally, it offers installation, commissioning, and start-up services. The company is headquartered in Montréal, Canada.

