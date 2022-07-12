Head to Head Comparison: FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) vs. TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT)

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) and TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for FLEETCOR Technologies and TechTarget, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FLEETCOR Technologies 0 3 6 0 2.67 TechTarget 0 0 4 0 3.00

FLEETCOR Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $296.11, indicating a potential upside of 37.85%. TechTarget has a consensus target price of $106.75, indicating a potential upside of 64.76%. Given TechTarget’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe TechTarget is more favorable than FLEETCOR Technologies.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares FLEETCOR Technologies and TechTarget’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FLEETCOR Technologies $2.83 billion 5.86 $839.50 million $10.59 20.28 TechTarget $263.43 million 7.27 $950,000.00 $0.17 381.12

FLEETCOR Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than TechTarget. FLEETCOR Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TechTarget, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

97.4% of FLEETCOR Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.8% of TechTarget shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.2% of FLEETCOR Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.9% of TechTarget shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares FLEETCOR Technologies and TechTarget’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FLEETCOR Technologies 28.97% 34.88% 8.02% TechTarget 2.26% 21.03% 7.06%

Risk & Volatility

FLEETCOR Technologies has a beta of 1.25, indicating that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TechTarget has a beta of 1.06, indicating that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

FLEETCOR Technologies beats TechTarget on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FLEETCOR Technologies (Get Rating)

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending. The company also provides employee expense management solutions, including fuel solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers; lodging solutions to businesses that have employees who travel overnight for work purposes, as well as to airlines and cruise lines to accommodate traveling crews and stranded passengers; and electronic toll payments solutions to businesses and consumers in the form of radio frequency identification tags affixed to vehicles' windshields. In addition, it offers gift card program management and processing services in plastic and digital forms that include card design, production and packaging, delivery and fulfillment, card and account management, transaction processing, promotion development and management, website design and hosting, program analytics, and card distribution channel management. Further, it provides other products consisting of payroll cards, vehicle maintenance service solution, long-haul transportation solution, prepaid food vouchers or cards, and prepaid transportation cards and vouchers. The company serves business, merchant, consumer, and payment network customers in North America, Brazil, and Internationally. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About TechTarget (Get Rating)

TechTarget, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for business-to-business technology companies in North America and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation, brand advertising techniques, and content curation and creation. The company offers online services, including IT Deal Alert, including priority engine, qualified sales opportunities, deal data services; demand solutions, such as white papers, webcasts, podcasts, videocasts, virtual trade shows, and content sponsorships; brand solutions comprise on-network, off-network, and microsites and related formats branding; custom content creation services; and BrightTALK platform that allows customers to create, host and promote webinars, virtual events, and video content. It also operates an integrated content platform that consists of a network of approximately 150 websites, and 1,080 webinars and virtual event channels that focus on a specific IT sector, such as storage, security, or networking. In addition, the company enables registered members to conduct their pre-purchase research by accessing vendor supplied content through its virtual event and webinar channels, and website networks. TechTarget, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

