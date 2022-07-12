Head-To-Head Comparison: Happiness Development Group (NASDAQ:HAPP) and biote (NASDAQ:BTMD)

biote (NASDAQ:BTMD – Get Rating) and Happiness Development Group (NASDAQ:HAPP – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

biote has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Happiness Development Group has a beta of 0.31, meaning that its share price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares biote and Happiness Development Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio biote N/A N/A $11.11 million N/A N/A Happiness Development Group $71.49 million 0.10 $790,000.00 N/A N/A

biote has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Happiness Development Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

58.5% of biote shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.4% of Happiness Development Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares biote and Happiness Development Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets biote N/A -107.48% 5.10% Happiness Development Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for biote and Happiness Development Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score biote 0 0 3 0 3.00 Happiness Development Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

biote currently has a consensus price target of $10.33, suggesting a potential upside of 138.65%. Given biote’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe biote is more favorable than Happiness Development Group.

Summary

biote beats Happiness Development Group on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About biote (Get Rating)

biote Corp. operates in medical practice-building business within the hormone optimization space. The company offers a platform for Biote-certified practitioners to optimize imbalances in their patient's hormone, vitamin, and mineral levels, as well as prescribe bioidentical hormone therapies and recommend dietary supplements. It also sells Biote-branded dietary supplements; and sterile pellet insertion kits for men and women. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Irvine, Texas.

About Happiness Development Group (Get Rating)

Happiness Development Group Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of nutraceutical and dietary supplement products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company's product category includes lucidum spore powders, cordyceps mycelia, Ejiao products, American ginseng products, other traditional Chinese herbal and animal extracts, vitamins, minerals, and amino acids. It sells its products through distributors, large-scale chain drugstores, malls, and supermarkets under the Happiness brand. The company was formerly known as Happiness Biotech Group Limited and changed its name to Happiness Development Group Limited in November 2021. Happiness Development Group Limited was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Nanping, the People's Republic of China.

