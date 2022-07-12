Head to Head Comparison: NIO (NYSE:NIO) & REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE)

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) and REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

43.0% of NIO shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.7% of REE Automotive shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of NIO shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares NIO and REE Automotive’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NIO -19.67% -24.99% -9.83% REE Automotive N/A -209.95% -183.48%

Volatility & Risk

NIO has a beta of 2.18, indicating that its share price is 118% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, REE Automotive has a beta of 1.37, indicating that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for NIO and REE Automotive, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NIO 0 1 13 0 2.93 REE Automotive 2 0 3 0 2.20

NIO currently has a consensus target price of $39.20, indicating a potential upside of 90.57%. REE Automotive has a consensus target price of $7.17, indicating a potential upside of 551.52%. Given REE Automotive’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe REE Automotive is more favorable than NIO.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares NIO and REE Automotive’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NIO $5.67 billion 6.05 -$625.45 million ($0.74) -27.80 REE Automotive $10,000.00 35,205.83 -$505.33 million ($1.97) -0.56

REE Automotive has lower revenue, but higher earnings than NIO. NIO is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than REE Automotive, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

NIO beats REE Automotive on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NIO (Get Rating)

NIO Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services. The company was formerly known as NextEV Inc. and changed its name to NIO Inc. in July 2017. NIO Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About REE Automotive (Get Rating)

REE Automotive Ltd. operates in the e-mobility business. The company develops REEcorner technology, which integrates vehicle drive components, including steering, braking, suspension, powertrain, and control into the arch of the wheel. The company also develops REEboard, a flat and modular EV chassis. The company is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.

