Head-To-Head Review: Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) & Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY)

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) and Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Citizens Financial Group and Ally Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Citizens Financial Group 30.67% 10.69% 1.19% Ally Financial 34.73% 21.56% 1.72%

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Citizens Financial Group and Ally Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Citizens Financial Group 1 4 7 0 2.50 Ally Financial 0 3 8 0 2.73

Citizens Financial Group presently has a consensus price target of $52.43, suggesting a potential upside of 44.83%. Ally Financial has a consensus price target of $57.17, suggesting a potential upside of 67.60%. Given Ally Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Ally Financial is more favorable than Citizens Financial Group.

Dividends

Citizens Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $1.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. Ally Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Citizens Financial Group pays out 33.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Ally Financial pays out 15.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Ally Financial has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Volatility and Risk

Citizens Financial Group has a beta of 1.45, meaning that its share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ally Financial has a beta of 1.41, meaning that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Citizens Financial Group and Ally Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Citizens Financial Group $6.99 billion 2.57 $2.32 billion $4.72 7.67 Ally Financial $8.21 billion 1.34 $3.06 billion $7.95 4.29

Ally Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Citizens Financial Group. Ally Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Citizens Financial Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

94.8% of Citizens Financial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.4% of Ally Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Citizens Financial Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Ally Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Ally Financial beats Citizens Financial Group on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending products, credit cards, business loans, wealth management, and investment services; and auto, education, and point-of-sale finance loans, as well as digital deposit products. This segment serves its customers through telephone service centers, as well as through its online and mobile platforms. The Commercial Banking segment provides various financial products and solutions, including lending and leasing, deposit and treasury management services, foreign exchange, and interest rate and commodity risk management solutions, as well as syndicated loans, corporate finance, mergers and acquisitions, and debt and equity capital markets services. This segment serves government banking, not-for-profit, healthcare, technology, professionals, oil and gas, asset finance, franchise finance, asset-based lending, commercial real estate, private equity, and sponsor finance industries. It operates approximately 1,200 branches in 14 states and the District of Columbia; 114 retail and commercial non-branch offices in national markets; and approximately 3,300 automated teller machines. The company was formerly known as RBS Citizens Financial Group, Inc. and changed its name to Citizens Financial Group, Inc. in April 2014. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. was founded in 1828 and is headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island.

Ally Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ally Financial Inc., a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations. The Automotive Finance Operations segment offers automotive financing services, including providing retail installment sales contracts, loans and operating leases, term loans to dealers, financing dealer floorplans and other lines of credit to dealers, warehouse lines to automotive retailers, and fleet financing. It also provides financing services to companies and municipalities for the purchase or lease of vehicles, and vehicle-remarketing services. The Insurance Operations segment offers consumer finance protection and insurance products through the automotive dealer channel, and commercial insurance products directly to dealers. This segment provides vehicle service and maintenance contract, and guaranteed asset protection products; and underwrites commercial insurance coverages, which primarily insure dealers' vehicle inventory. The Mortgage Finance Operations segment manages consumer mortgage loan portfolio that includes bulk purchases of jumbo and low-to-moderate income mortgage loans originated by third parties, as well as direct-to-consumer mortgage offerings. The Corporate Finance Operations segment provides senior secured leveraged cash flow and asset-based loans to middle market companies; leveraged loans; and commercial real estate product to serve companies in the healthcare industry. The company also offers commercial banking products and services. In addition, it provides securities brokerage and investment advisory services. The company was formerly known as GMAC Inc. and changed its name to Ally Financial Inc. in May 2010. Ally Financial Inc. was founded in 1919 and is based in Detroit, Michigan.

