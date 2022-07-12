Head to Head Review: Graphite Bio (GRPH) and Its Peers

Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH – Get Rating) is one of 263 public companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Graphite Bio to related companies based on the strength of its risk, dividends, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Graphite Bio alerts:

This table compares Graphite Bio and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Graphite Bio N/A -$70.76 million -0.70 Graphite Bio Competitors $768.96 million $145.90 million 0.63

Graphite Bio’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Graphite Bio. Graphite Bio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

59.9% of Graphite Bio shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.4% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by institutional investors. 16.3% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Graphite Bio and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Graphite Bio N/A -20.17% -19.42% Graphite Bio Competitors -4,502.06% -64.82% -29.96%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Graphite Bio and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Graphite Bio 0 2 5 0 2.71 Graphite Bio Competitors 586 3418 10120 147 2.69

Graphite Bio presently has a consensus price target of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 434.59%. As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 94.29%. Given Graphite Bio’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Graphite Bio is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

Graphite Bio beats its peers on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Graphite Bio (Get Rating)

Graphite Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage gene editing company, engages in developing therapies for serious and life-threatening diseases in the United States. It offers GPH101, a gene-edited autologous hematopoietic stem cell product candidate to directly correct the mutation that causes sickle cell disease and restore normal adult hemoglobin expression; GPH201 for the treatment of X-linked severe combined immunodeficiency syndrome; and GPH301, a product candidate for the treatment of Gaucher disease, a genetic disorder that results in a deficiency in the glucocerebrosidase enzyme. The company was formerly known as Integral Medicines, Inc., and changed its name to Graphite Bio, Inc. in August 2020. Graphite Bio, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Graphite Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphite Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.