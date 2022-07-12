Head-To-Head Review: Ortho Regenerative Technologies (OTCMKTS:ORTIF) vs. Enovis (NYSE:ENOV)

Ortho Regenerative Technologies (OTCMKTS:ORTIF – Get Rating) and Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Ortho Regenerative Technologies and Enovis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ortho Regenerative Technologies N/A N/A -269.68% Enovis 1.77% 6.35% 3.57%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Ortho Regenerative Technologies and Enovis, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ortho Regenerative Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 Enovis 0 2 1 0 2.33

Ortho Regenerative Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $1.35, indicating a potential upside of ∞. Enovis has a consensus price target of $67.33, indicating a potential upside of 24.09%. Given Ortho Regenerative Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Ortho Regenerative Technologies is more favorable than Enovis.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ortho Regenerative Technologies and Enovis’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ortho Regenerative Technologies N/A N/A -$3.93 million ($0.11) N/A Enovis $3.85 billion 0.76 $71.66 million $1.32 41.10

Enovis has higher revenue and earnings than Ortho Regenerative Technologies. Ortho Regenerative Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Enovis, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Ortho Regenerative Technologies has a beta of -1.31, meaning that its share price is 231% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enovis has a beta of 2.18, meaning that its share price is 118% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Enovis beats Ortho Regenerative Technologies on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ortho Regenerative Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ortho Regenerative Technologies Inc., an orthopaedic and sports medicine biologics company, engages in the research and development of novel therapeutic soft tissue repair technologies to enhance the success rate of sports medicine surgeries in Canada. It develops Ortho-R, a formulation for rotator cuff repair; Ortho-M, a biopolymer for meniscus repair; Ortho-C, a biopolymer for articular cartilage repair; and Ortho-V, a biopolymer for osteoarthritis healing, as well as ORTHO-T, a biopolymer formulation for tendon healing and regeneration. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Kirkland, Canada.

Enovis Company Profile (Get Rating)

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It develops, manufactures, and distributes medical device products used by orthopedic specialists, surgeons, primary care physicians, pain management specialists, physical therapists, podiatrists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, and other healthcare professionals to treat patients with musculoskeletal conditions resulting from degenerative diseases, deformities, traumatic events, and sports related injuries. It offers rigid and soft orthopedic bracings, hot and cold therapy products, bone growth stimulators, vascular therapy systems and compression garments, therapeutic shoes and inserts, electrical stimulators used for pain management, and physical therapy products; and a suite of reconstructive joint products for the hip, knee, shoulder, elbow, foot, ankle, and finger. Enovis Corporation sells its products through independent distributors, such as healthcare professionals, consumer retail stores, and pharmacies; and directly under the DJO brand. The company was formerly known as Colfax Corporation. Enovis Corporation is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.

