Head to Head Survey: AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) vs. BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND)

AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH – Get Rating) and BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

45.6% of AppHarvest shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.7% of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas shares are held by institutional investors. 20.0% of AppHarvest shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

AppHarvest has a beta of 0.22, meaning that its share price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas has a beta of 1.01, meaning that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for AppHarvest and BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AppHarvest 0 0 2 0 3.00 BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas 0 0 0 0 N/A

AppHarvest currently has a consensus target price of $8.50, suggesting a potential upside of 103.35%. Given AppHarvest’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe AppHarvest is more favorable than BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas.

Profitability

This table compares AppHarvest and BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AppHarvest -1,412.56% -29.33% -21.44% BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas 30.53% 25.90% 17.30%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares AppHarvest and BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AppHarvest $9.05 million 46.99 -$166.19 million ($1.67) -2.50 BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas $227.68 million 1.17 $58.96 million $1.11 3.87

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas has higher revenue and earnings than AppHarvest. AppHarvest is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas beats AppHarvest on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AppHarvest (Get Rating)

AppHarvest, Inc., an applied agricultural technology company, develops and operates indoor farms to grow non-GMO produce free of chemical pesticide residues. Its products include tomatoes; and other fruits and vegetables, such as berries, peppers, cucumbers, and salad greens. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Morehead, Kentucky.

About BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (Get Rating)

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and sale of rural properties suitable for agricultural activities in Brazil. The company operates through six segments: Real Estate, Grains, Sugarcane, Cattle Raising, Cotton, and Other. It is involved in the cultivation of soybean, corn, sorghum, and cotton, as well as sugarcane; and production and sale of beef calves after weaning. The company has 17 farms in 6 Brazilian states and 1 farm in Paraguay with a total area of 223,551 hectares of own lands and 51,747 hectares of leased lands. It also imports and exports agricultural products and inputs; purchases, sells, and/or rents properties, land, buildings, and real estate in rural and/or urban areas; provides real estate brokerage services; and manages third-party assets. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

